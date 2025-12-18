City Of Jamestown Finalizes 4-Year Agreement With Alstar EMS

The City of Jamestown has finalized a four-year agreement with Alstar EMS.

Since 1988, Alstar has been the City’s primary Emergency Medical Services Response Agency, providing ambulance transportation and on-scene medical care in close coordination with the Jamestown Police and Fire Departments.

Alstar EMS responds to more than 5,000 calls in Jamestown each year. The agreement preserves the City’s two-tiered response system, allowing police, fire, and EMS teams to work together efficiently to deliver reliable care to residents.

Through the City’s partnership with UPMC-Chautauqua, Jamestown Fire Department members will continue to have access to training at the Alstar EMS Training Center on East Third Street. This training strengthens the City’s emergency response capabilities and supports high-quality medical care for residents.