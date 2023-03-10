City of Jamestown Looking for its Fifth Comptroller Since 2020

The City of Jamestown is looking for its fifth comptroller in three years.

Catherine Maycock, who was hired as the Deputy Comptroller in Fall 2022, became the interim Comptroller in December 2022 following John Sellstrom‘s resignation.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist confirmed that Maycock departed the interim position at the beginning of March for a job in the private sector.

John Sellstrom had only been City Comptroller for five months. City Council members had criticized 2023 City Budget during his tenure for having around $400,000 worth of mistakes. Sellstrom has returned to the Financial Coordinator position he previously held in the Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency prior to being appointed Comptroller.

Sellstorm had replaced Ryan Thompson, who resigned in July 2022 for a job in the private sector as well. Thompson had been preceded by longtime Comptroller Joe Bellitto, who retired in June 2020.

Sundquist said it’s been tough for the city to compete with the private sector, “She (Maycock) received an offer to work for another company that offered her some different flexibility than the city is able to offer. Unfortunately, with city work we just can’t compete with work from home opportunities as well as well as much larger salary opportunities that have been coming along.”

Sundquist said internal staff is helping keep the city’s finances moving along including oversight from the Clerk’s office under Treasurer and City Clerk Jennifer Williams. He said a search for a new comptroller has been underway with interviews being conducted.

Sundquist added that in the meantime former City Comptrollers are assisting with year-end close outs as well as audit preparations.

He hopes to have a new Comptroller in place by April 1.