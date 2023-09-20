City of Jamestown Proposing To Install Full-Color Illumination Lights on Main Street Viaduct

The City of Jamestown is proposing to contract with a company to provide illumination of the North Main Street viaduct.

The resolution would contract with Stark Tech Group for $45,712 in American Rescue Plan funds.

City Council had approved funding at its June 2023 voting session to be used to put in security lighting under the viaduct due to safety concerns about the area.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the proposed contract would instead install full color lights.

She said if just security lights were installed, they couldn’t be tied into the Riverwalk lighting system, “But we have an opportunity and we’ve invested a great deal of money into the Riverwalk lighting and the Riverwalk itself. And that space, the viaduct, while, yes, safety is priority number one, we also have an opportunity to activate it, which also lends itself to the safety. And with it being the transition space between downtown and the Riverwalk trailhead, we wanted to be sure we didn’t miss that opportunity.”

Council member at large Jeff Russell said he planned to speak with BPU Transmission & Distribution Manager Kris Sellstrom about the lighting systems, “But it sounds like it’s two different systems, so if we go with just the security lighting now it’s not like you can daisy chain the system (Surdyk – “Correct”) into that light security system. And I know there’s been a long term plan prior to this administration, other administrations, to develop that waterfront.”

Council member Bill Reynolds stated that security lighting should be prioritized for the viaduct

Council member Andrew Faulkner requested Surdyk try to get an additional quote for the lighting project from a local company or contractor.

The total project cost is projected at $111,875 which would be funded through the previous $45,712 in ARPA funds, Community Development Block Grant funds, and money from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities.