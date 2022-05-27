City of Jamestown Receives Over $1.5 Million in CDBG, HOME monies from HUD

The City of Jamestown has received over $1.5 million in CDBG and HOME monies with the City of Dunkirk receiving $433,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funding is for Community Planning and Development activities, ranging from the development of affordable housing to expanding economic opportunities for people with low and moderate incomes.

These grants are part of $6.3 billion to U.S. states, local entities of government, and U.S. territories through HUD’s Fiscal Year 2022.

The Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

The HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) provides funding to states and localities that communities use – often in partnership with local nonprofit groups – to fund a wide range of activities including building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or providing direct rental assistance to low-income people.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the allocation received by the City is about $50,000 less in CDBG funds compared with 2021 but $60,000 more in HOME funds.

The press release from HUD said Jamestown is also receiving $194,828 in CDBG Coronavirus (CV) Reallocations fund activities to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.