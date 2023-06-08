City of Jamestown Street Construction Work List Released

The City of Jamestown has announced its annual Streets Program for the 2023 construction season.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the city has received an increase in aid for street repair, “So, there are several pots of money that go into this process. But, overall the city currently has about $3 million sitting in terms of rollover and and new aid that they’re able to use for street repair. We are now starting to say, ‘How do we expand that?’ We recently found out that we can also utilize that aid, as long as we’re doing a street, to reconstruct sidewalks, curbs, and other things. Something that we hadn’t done in the past.”

Sundquist said the plan focuses on the greatest areas of need for the City, and works to improve the City’s aging streets. He said several projects may be added to the list as the season progresses, depending on greater funding availability, as well as weather.

Projects are planned to be completed by the end of the summer or Fall season, depending on the weather, the flow of public funding, contractor availability and the changing price of materials.

