City of Jamestown to Distribute 500 COVID-19 Tests January 12 and 13

The City of Jamestown has 500 rapid COVID-19 tests kits from Chautauqua County that will be made available to residents at five sites this week.

The test kits are from a New York Department of Homeland Security initiative.

Each site will receive 100 test kits. Each resident may only pick-up one test kit, which includes two (2) tests.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said during the City Council work session that 500 masks made by and donated by The Resource Center will be available as well as free hand sanitizer.

Test Kits in Jamestown will be available at the following locations:

– The James Prendergast Library will have walk-in pickup available starting at 1pm, Wednesday, January 12

– The Jamestown Community College back parking lot near the Science Building will have a drive-thru pickup available at 3pm, Wednesday, January 12

– A drive-thru pickup will take place at 5pm, Wednesday, January 12 at the Persell Middle School Baker Street Bus Loop

– Christ First United Methodist Church will have a drive thru pickup starting at 3pm, Thursday January 13

– And a drive-thru pickup will take place at 5pm at the Allen Park Rink Parking Lot on Thursday, January 13

Test kits will be available on a first come, first served basis.

# # #

The Village of Falconer announced it has received a limited number of COVID-19 test kits and masks for distribution to Village residents.

Interested village residents can pick up test kits and masks in the Village Community Building lobby Tuesday, January 11 from 5:00-6:00 p.m.

This will be on a first come, first serve basis and proof of residency is required.

For more information, contact the Village Clerk at (716) 665-4400.