City of Jamestown’s Audit Process Is Being Delayed

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist addresses City Council Finance Committee (June 12, 2023)

The City of Jamestown‘s annual audit is being delayed.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said former Comptroller Joe Bellitto has been helping get the revenue information completed for the audit, “We’re now finalizing and finishing up the expenditure side. However, when we spoke with (auditors) Drescher & Malecki, they are experiencing some staffing issues. And, so, they’re not able to get down here physically in terms of scheduling. And, so, they’re telling us that the audit is going to be delayed and they’d rather we do the audit knowing that we’re completely done with the revenues and expenditures rather than start the testing now.”

Sundquist said there will not be any penalties or fees the city will have to pay due to the delay.

