City Provides Webpage for Homeowners, Businesses Looking for ARPA Grant Applications

The City of Jamestown has a new web page for homeowners and businesses looking for American Rescue Plan Act funded grant applications.

The new web page is https://www.jamestownny.gov/rescuegrants/

The information lists program eligibility requirements, due dates, program descriptions, the amount each applicant is eligible for, and links to full applications.

While some of the listed grants are closed, they will remain on the list in the event any grant programs are re-funded by City Council.

For more information, call the Mayor’s Office at (716) 483-7600 or email mayor@jamestownny.gov