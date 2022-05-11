City Republican Party Chair ‘Shocked’ Over News of Reed’s Resignation

The head of the Jamestown Republican Committee said he was “shocked” to hear the news Tom Reed was stepping down.

Jamestown City Council member and City GOP chairman Brent Sheldon said it was sad and disappointing to find out Reed would be leaving office sooner than expected, “Pretty close to Tom Reed. Good friends with him, I would say. I was shocked by the news that he was resigning and not going to be able to finish out his term which he said he would do. He had announced he wasn’t going to be running so he hadn’t circulated petitions to continue serving after the end of this year so it’s sad and disappointing that he won’t be there anymore.”

Sheldon also said he’s not certain now long the area will be without a representative in Washington, but feels there will be someone in place representing the current 23rd district prior to the November general elections, “It’s a sad situation that we won’t have a representative there. It is possible that the Governor will call a special election to fill the term through the end of the year that could be held on the primary date but the Congressional primaries have been pushed to August according to the judge so, I don’t know. A lot of unknowns at this point I guess.”

Sheldon added that he helped to circulate petitions for Claudia Tenney to get her name on the ballot under the district boundaries that were eventually declared unconstitutional by the court. He said until all candidates are known for a special election, he’ll hold off throwing his support behind anyone at the moment.