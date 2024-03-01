City Requests Home Rule To Make Both City Court Judge Positions Elected

The City of Jamestown is again requesting home rule from New York State to make both City Court judges elected positions.

Currently, the city has one elected judge, John LaMancuso, who was sworn in January 1, 2024.

The other judge is appointed by the mayor with George Panebianco having been appointed by former Mayor Eddie Sundquist in November 2021 to fill out the term of former City Court Judge Fred Larson, who had reached the mandatory retirement age. Panebianco’s term expires on March 31, 2024. City Court Judge terms are 10 years.

Mayor Kim Ecklund said there was a concern by both judges and the public that the positions were unequal, so the home rule request would make both positions elected.

Council has previously supported this legislation in May 2021. The bill did reach the state legislature where it was passed by the senate, but did not have any action taken by the assembly. Council voted again on Monday to send the same request again to Albany for approval by the State Legislature.