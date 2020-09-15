City Seeks Locations for Murals Honoring Local African American Leaders

J AMESTOWN – Mayor Eddie Sundquist, Council Member-At-Large Tamu Graham-Reinhardt, and Council Member Vickye James are requesting the assistance of the Jamestown community to find locations for a mural that highlights local leaders of the African-American community.

“We would like to put out focus groups to gain input on what should be included starting from the first African-Americans here in Jamestown,” James said. “There are many African-Americans from Jamestown who may be deceased, no longer live here, or who are still living who have done wonderful things for City, or places beyond and we want to be able to consider all who may be appropriate to recognize for their efforts.”

“This idea would specifically focus on African-Americans however, we do believe that other murals in other parts of town can and should focus on Jamestown’s rich diversity of Swedish and Italian individuals as well as other notables in addition to our local economic achievements over the decades so that individuals visiting Jamestown can learn about our vibrant history,” said Graham-Reinhardt.

“We encourage anyone who may have an appropriate space on their building to host a mural honoring our local leaders to contact my office,” Sundquist added. “The goal is to have a location selected and ready so that the mural can be done in time for the 2021 Juneteenth Celebration.”

For more information or to submit a possible mural site, contact the Mayor’s Office at (716) 483-7600.