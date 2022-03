The City of Jamestown will hold its annual “Turn the River Green” event this Saturday.

The event will take place, rain or shine, at 11:00 a.m. on the Jamestown Riverwalk.

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities, along with the assistance from a local leprechaun, will turn the Chadakoin River green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Celtic music will be playing to add to festivities.

The event will be held along the Riverwalk near the Main Street Bridge.