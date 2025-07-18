City Welcomes New Principal Planner, Building Zoning Code Enforcement Officer

The City of Jamestown is welcoming a new Principal Planner and Building Zoning Code Enforcement Officer to its ranks.

Jason Kulaszewski will be the city’s new Principal Planner. He comes from Buffalo where he worked for the University at Buffalo’s Regional Institute as a Clean Energy Coordinator. Prior to that, Kulaszewski had worked for PUSH Buffalo, or People United for Sustainable Housing, where he focused on energy-efficient housing in low-income communities. He will be moving to Jamestown with his first day on the job being Monday, July 21. Kulaszewski replaces Ellen Shadle, who left the city in March 2025.

Kenny Garcia is already on board as the city’s new Building Zoning Code Enforcement Officer. He replaces Larry Scalise, who recently retired in June. Scalise remains with the city on a contractual basis to help assist Garcia.

Garcia formerly was the Senior Inspector of the Asbestos Section of the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from the University of South Carolina and has experience in a variety of trades within the Construction industry. Garcia and his family of four has moved to Findley Lake from South Carolina.