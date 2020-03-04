City Zoning Board to Consider Variances for Dollar General, Credit Union Projects

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Zoning Board of Appeals will meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Jamestown City Council Chambers on the 2nd floor of City Hall to review and act on two zoning variance requests.

The first request involves allowing a variance for parking at the proposed Dollar General Store at the southeast corner of Winsor and Crescent Streets. The project is required to have a minimum of 30 parking spaces but the current site plans only include 25 parking spaces. The developers will be asking the zoning board to include 5 on-street parking spaces as part of the 30-space minimum.

The other involves a request for an area variance to construct a bank office for The Greater Chautauqua Federal Credit Union along sixth street. The developers are asking for a setback variance for both the front yard of the building as well as for parking.

All Jamestown ZBA meetings are open to the public.