Civil Service Exam for Correction Officers Now Available Online in Chautauqua County

The civil service exam for Correction Officers is now available online in 40 counties, including Chautauqua County.

The New York State Department of Civil Service said the online exam offering is to help improve recruitment for critical public safety titles. The exam is used to fill positions in county jails.

Individuals interested in pursuing a career as a local Correction Officer must first apply for the exam by May 12 through their local civil service agency, then access and complete the online exam by June 30, 2023.

The online exam will require candidates to provide information about their training and experience with an online questionnaire that is completed and submitted by the candidate.

Correction Officers complete a basic training course following appointment and can gain status as a New York State Peace Officer.

According to estimates by the New York State Sheriffs Association, there are more than 1,000 correction officer positions to fill in counties across the state.

For more information, visit https://chqgov.com/human-resources/employment-opportunities