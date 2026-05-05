CLA Receives $3,500 Donation

The Chautauqua Lake Association has recently received a $3,500 donation from the Chautauqua Lake Fishing Association.

The contribution will support the CLA’s 2026 lake operations, including harvesting, debris removal, near-shore work and seasonal programs that benefit all who use and enjoy Chautauqua Lake.

The Fishing Association, based in Celoron, has been a consistent supporter of the CLA for over 20 years, contributing more than $75,000 to lake maintenance efforts.

The CLA is a non-profit organization that provides hands-on lake management services, scientific monitoring, and public education programs for the benefit of all Chautauqua Lake users.

To learn more about the CLA, visit ChautauquaLakeAssociation.org or call (716) 763-8602.