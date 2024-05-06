CLA Spring Lot and Debris Clean-Up On Chautauqua Lake Starts Today

The Chautauqua Lake Association’s spring log and debris clean-up on Chautauqua Lake is scheduled to begin today.

This pre-season service is provided annually to protect boaters of all types from the dangerous floating debris that occur from early season storm flooding. Large logs and lake debris are removed from navigational lanes and developed areas around the lake. Logs are not removed from undeveloped areas in an effort to preserve and protect natural fish habitat within the Chautauqua Lake ecosystem.

This is an earlier than typical pre-season start for the CLA, due to the mild winter conditions and increased spring boat activity on Chautauqua Lake.

The CLA said their harvesting and near-shore cleanup programs will be fully staffed this summer, with three full crews once again working from Lakewood, Long Point and Mayville. These crews consist of two harvesters, one transport, shore crews and a dump truck. There will also be two mobi-trac crews and four skimmers working the shores.

Additionally, the CLA will have boat stewards at public launches to inform and educate boaters. Water samples are taken regularly to detect Harmful Agal Blooms and measure water clarity. Plant surveys are routinely performed, and educational events are attended.