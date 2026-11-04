Clarion Hotel In Dunkirk Looking To Rebrand, Upgrade Facilities As A Comfort Inn

The Clarion Hotel in the City of Dunkirk is looking at rebranding and upgrading its facilities as a Comfort Inn.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board passed a due diligence resolution to begin the process for proposed tax incentives for the project.

Dunkirk Resort Properties LLC is seeking a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) that would take over the Dunkirk Industrial Development Agency’s PILOT as the Dunkirk IDA is no longer actively operating. The company is also seeking sales tax abatement and mortgage recording tax exemption.

Dunkirk Resort Properties plans to renovate the 85,175 square-foot building located at 30 Lake Shore Drive East into a modern hotel, conference and event space with restaurant and bar. The project scope includes windows, exterior building updates, guest rooms, baths, corridors, lobby, fitness rooms and furnishings. The total project cost has yet to be determined

Dunkirk Resort Properties anticipates increasing employment from 13 to 26 full time jobs over three years.

The full construction is forecast to begin late January 2027 with completion in 12 to 15 months.