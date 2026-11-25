Ultrapak in the city of Dunkirk has completed its expansion and modernization project.

Supported by up to $120,000 in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits, the completed $800,000 project integrates advanced equipment to increase domestic production and reduce reliance on offshore manufacturing. As a result of this infrastructure expansion, Ultrapak has committed to creating 10 new skilled jobs in Western New York as manufacturing output increases.

Since 1987, Ultrapak has been manufacturing heat-shrinkable sleeves which are used as decorative labels, tamper-evidence protection and unitizing sleeves. These sleeves largely serve the food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. Located at 134 Franklin Avenue, Ultrapak has a long-trusted history serving national accounts, ranging from startups to established brands. Beyond shrink sleeves, Ultrapak also serves the flexible packaging market with flexible pouches and with sleeve application services.

Ultrapak CEO and Founder Khalid Khan said, “By bringing this advanced production capacity directly to Chautauqua County, we are answering the call for stronger domestic supply chains. The successful installation of our printing press allows us to drastically reduce long lead times and vulnerabilities associated with offshore manufacturing.”

The expansion centered on the acquisition and successful installation of an additional printing press from Japan. This technology upgrade is now operational and is expected to double or triple Ultrapak’s manufacturing output over the next several years. To support the high-tech machinery, the facility underwent extensive renovations, including critical electrical infrastructure and HVAC system upgrades.

For additional Information about Ultrapak, visit https://www.ultrapak.us/.