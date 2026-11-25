Ellicott Town Police are investigating the discovery of human remains following a fire in Fluvanna.

Ellicott Police and Fluvanna Fire Department responded just after 5:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 24 to a fire at Bonita Drive.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene, where a camper and garage had become engulfed in flames.

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team was subsequently called to the scene to investigate the cause and origin of the fire. During the investigation, unidentified human remains were located at the scene.

The Chautauqua County Coroner responded to the scene, and the remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

At this time, the identity of the deceased has not been determined. The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.