COI, Legal Assistance of WNY Receive Funding Through HUD

Two Chautauqua County agencies will receive a total of $250,000 under the Fair Housing Initiatives Program.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that Chautauqua Opportunities Inc. and Legal Assistance of Western New York will each receive $125,000 under the Education and Outreach Initiative.

This program offers support for fair housing activities that educate the public and housing providers about equal opportunity in housing and compliance with the fair housing laws.