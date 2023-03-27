WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / COI, Legal Assistance of WNY Receive Funding Through HUD

COI, Legal Assistance of WNY Receive Funding Through HUD

By Leave a Comment

Two Chautauqua County agencies will receive a total of $250,000 under the Fair Housing Initiatives Program.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that Chautauqua Opportunities Inc. and Legal Assistance of Western New York will each receive $125,000 under the Education and Outreach Initiative.

This program offers support for fair housing activities that educate the public and housing providers about equal opportunity in housing and compliance with the fair housing laws.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.