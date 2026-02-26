WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

COI Named Top Work Places By Buffalo News

Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2026 honor by the Buffalo News.

This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage  LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected and supported; enabled to grow, and empowered to execute.

COI CEO Diane Hewitt-Johnson said, “COI has been working diligently on changing the culture of our agency for the past eight years and being acknowledged as a Top Workplace for the third time shows that our efforts have been successful. I’m proud of the staff and the work we do.”

COI is a non-profit Community action Agency with a mission to alleviate poverty in Chautauqua County.

For more information, including current employment offerings, visit:  https://www.chautauquaopportunities.com/

