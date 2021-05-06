COI to Receive $157,000 in Emergency Head Start Funding

Chautauqua Opportunities will receive $157,000 dollars in emergency Head Start program funding. U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding that will help mitigate learning disruptions for low-income children and families.

The federal funding was allocated through the Administration for Children & Families. Specifically, these funds can be used for mental health services and crisis response, additional classroom staff to meet social distancing standards, personnel costs, the delivery of meals to children in a remote settings, sanitation supplies, and more.