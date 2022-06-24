WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Collaborative Children’s Solution’s ‘Hello Summer’ Takes Place Today, June 24

Collaborative Children’s Solutions’ “Hello Summer” event is taking place from noon to 4:00 p.m., June 24, at the Northwest Arena.

The free event will feature children’s activities including Pirates Arr for You, Marty’s Bubblegum Machine, and the Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics show.

Several local agencies, organizations and educational providers also will be there to share information about the programming they offer to help keep kids engaged during the summer months.

Parents and children are also invited to attend the Jamestown Tarp Skunk’s baseball game at 7:00 p.m. at Diethrick Park. The Tarp Skunks are hosting the Batavia Muckdogs. Fireworks will be featured at the end of the game.

You can also tune to 107.9 WRFA to hear the Tarp Skunk’s game or livestream the game on wrfalp.com.

