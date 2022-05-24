Comedian Margaret Cho Joins Comedy Fest Line-Up

The National Comedy Center has announced that Comedian Margaret Cho is joining the line-up for the 2022 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival.

Cho joins comedian Jeff Foxworthy, and Saturday Night Live legends David Spade, Rob Schneider and Kevin Nealon for three consecutive nights of headliner shows during the 30th live festival.

A Stand-Up Comedy Showcase has also been added to the lineup on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The full lineup features over 50 live events August 3 through 7.

Cho will perform on Thursday, August 4 at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. Tickets will go on pre-sale for National Comedy Center members only at noon, Wednesday, June 1 at ComedyCenter.org/Festival.

Tickets for the public go on sale at noon, Monday, June 6.

Margaret Cho has five Grammy Award nominations and one Emmy nod for her groundbreaking work on 30 Rock. Rolling Stone magazine named Cho one of the 50 Best Stand-Up Comics, calling her “the sort of funny, sex-positive feminist and LGBT activist younger comics continue to look up to.”

Tickets are still available at ComedyCenter.org/Festival for the Jeff Foxworthy and Legends of SNL shows, which had previously been scheduled for the cancelled 2020 and 2021 festivals. Tickets for the Stand-Up Showcase, Late Night comedy shows, Lucy legacy events and kids comedy show are also now available for purchase.