Community Foundation Awards Nearly $14,000 To Falconer Region Organizations

The Chautauqua Region Community Foundation has awarded nearly $14,000 to twelve organizations in the Falconer region.

The funding comes from the Falconer Region Community Fund and Donald R. Swanson Memorial Fund.

The grants were awarded for equipment purchases that support outdoor learning and STEM at the school buildings, and upgrades for area church facilities, key equipment for three fire departments, and support for local libraries.

One grant recipient, Audubon Community Nature Center, will partner with the Falconer Central School District in reconstructing outdoor learning spaces at both Fenner and Temple Elementary Schools.

Additionally, Ellington Farman Library received funding to bring three community educational events to the area.

The Falconer Region Community Fund was created in 2012 under the leadership of lifelong Falconer residents, Maurice and Doris Roach.

For the 2023 application year, funding requests exceeded that of the Falconer Region Community Fund and the Donald R. Swanson Memorial Fund’s annual grant allocation, signaling the growing need in the region for support.

Contributions to assist their growth can be made by visiting crcfonline.org/give, or by check at: Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, 418 Spring St., Jamestown, NY 14701.