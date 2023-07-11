WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Community Foundation Awards Nearly $14,000 To Falconer Region Organizations

Community Foundation Awards Nearly $14,000 To Falconer Region Organizations

By Leave a Comment

L-R: Jane Fuller, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Brenda Rickard, Ellington Farman Library Board President, Ellington Farman Library, Dawn Swanson, Kennedy Free Library, Rose Mary Carver, Falconer Region Community Fund Committee, Tory Irgang, Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, Cindy Wragge, Ellington Farman Library, Peter Fuller, Pine Hill Cemetery, Liz Jones, Chautauqua Region Community Foundation. Falconer Region Community Fund Committee members not pictured: Robb Jones, Cathy Kimball, Brian Nelson, and Jim Roach.

The Chautauqua Region Community Foundation has awarded nearly $14,000 to twelve organizations in the Falconer region.

The funding comes from the Falconer Region Community Fund and Donald R. Swanson Memorial Fund.

The grants were awarded for equipment purchases that support outdoor learning and STEM at the school buildings, and upgrades for area church facilities, key equipment for three fire departments, and support for local libraries.

One grant recipient, Audubon Community Nature Center, will partner with the Falconer Central School District in reconstructing outdoor learning spaces at both Fenner and Temple Elementary Schools.

Additionally, Ellington Farman Library received funding to bring three community educational events to the area.

The Falconer Region Community Fund was created in 2012 under the leadership of lifelong Falconer residents, Maurice and Doris Roach.

For the 2023 application year, funding requests exceeded that of the Falconer Region Community Fund and the Donald R. Swanson Memorial Fund’s annual grant allocation, signaling the growing need in the region for support.

Contributions to assist their growth can be made by visiting crcfonline.org/give, or by check at: Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, 418 Spring St., Jamestown, NY 14701.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.