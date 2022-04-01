Community Garden Clean-Up on Lakeview Avenue Taking Place April 2

The community garden on Lakeview Avenue will be getting an overhaul Saturday, April 2.

Jamestown Public Market Director Linnea Carlson said they are partnering with the Jamestown Audubon Community Nature Center thanks to a grant from the Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation to revitalize the garden, “So we’re replacing some of the garden beds that have aged out. The wood has gotten a little rotten. The beds need some help. But we’re also going to be weeding, turning the compost, and then preparing some native plant beds.”

Carlson said the ornamental plants that had been planted before were not conducive to the ecosystem, so native plants will be installed in June.

The event at the community garden located at Lakeview Avenue and East Sixth Street will take place 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Carlson added that sign-ups for a Grow Jamestown Community Garden plot are also available. Plots are $25 each. More information is available at jtownpublicmarket.org.