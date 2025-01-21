Community Health Assessment Survey Open To Residents

The Chautauqua County Health Department is conducting a Community Health Assessment to gather information about our County’s current health status, needs, and challenges.

The information provided will help to develop a Community Health Improvement Plan that drives how and where resources could and should be used.

All county residents are encouraged to participate in this process by taking the survey.

It will be available through March 31, 2025 and takes 5-10 minutes to complete. Responses are kept confidential.

Survey respondents have the opportunity to provide contact information (not linked to survey answers) to be entered to win one of five $50 Tops Gift Cards that will be given away by random drawing.

You can take the survey online at HealthyCHQ.com. Several community and medical sites throughout the county also will have paper copies. If you would like paper copies for your neighborhood or community agency or need other assistance submitting the survey, contact the county Health Department at 716-753-4491.

For more information about the Community Health Survey or the Community Health Assessment/Community Health Improvement Plan process, visit HealthyCHQ.com.