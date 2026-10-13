Community Inclusion Board Names Christine Schuyler As New CEO

Community Inclusion, Inc., a new primary care and dental care provider; has announced its new CEO.

The independent not-for-profit organization’s Board of Directors has selected Christine Schuyler to serve as its CEO/Executive Director.

Community Inclusion Board Chair Dr. Todd Jacobson said, “We are excited to have Christine lead Community Inclusion. We are confident that this organization and our community will benefit from her passion and expertise.”

Schuyler has over 30 years of leadership experience in the private and public sectors, dedicated to advancing the health and well-being of individuals, families, and communities. She most recently served as the Director of Emergency Services at UPMC Chautauqua and notably served as Chautauqua County’s Public Health Director and Social Services Commissioner from 2008-2022.

Community Inclusion, Inc. was formerly The Resource Center’s Community Health Center. It is now a NYSDOH -licensed Article 28 Diagnostic & Treatment Center located at 890 East 2nd Street in Jamestown. Its mission is to provide high quality, cost effective, comprehensive primary and preventative health care to the communities they serve, regardless of one’s ability to pay. Those without insurance can access services on a sliding fee scale that is based on their annual income.

For more information on Community Inclusion, Inc., visit www.cihealthchq.org or call 716-661-1447.