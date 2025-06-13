Community Input Sought on Jamestown’s Annual Action Plan

The Jamestown Department of Development is looking for community input on how to use $1.4 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The City of Jamestown is designated as a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) entitlement community and receives annually grant funding to support housing and community development initiatives. To receive this funding, the City is required to submit a Consolidated Plan that outlines community needs and priorities for the use of grant funds.

The City has been awarded $1,105,265 in CDBG funds and $313,259 in HOME Investment Partnership Program funds.

There are two upcoming public meetings to get input on the use of funds. The first is at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 14 at Jackson-Taylor Park. The second will be held at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 24 at Lillian Dickson Park.

A community survey is also available on the City’s website https://www.jamestownny.gov/department-of-development/annual-action-plan/ and can be filled out in the Department of Development’s office on the fourth floor of City Hall.

A public hearing will be held at 6:45 p.m., Monday, June 30 before the City Council Voting Session.

Public comments may also be submitted via email, in person, or by mail to:

City of Jamestown – Department of Development

Municipal Building

Attention: Kasie Foulk

200 East Third Street

Jamestown, NY 14701

Phone: (716) 483-7541

Email: foulk@jamestownny.gov