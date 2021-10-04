Community Members Marched Down Third Street for 24th Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence

Community members and organizations dressed in purple marched down Third Street Friday for the 24th Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence and the 19th Annual Unity Day Celebration.

The Chautauqua County Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault sponsored the events.

Project Crossroads Program Manager Elizabeth Bracey said they want to get the word out, “People need to know that there’s help. There’s a lot of resources out there, more than anyone could ever know. And unfortunately people don’t realize the resources until there is a need, so I think it’s important to get the word out and to recognize the victims of domestic violence.”

The events are part of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The ‘Salvation Army’s Anew Center and State Senator George Borrello have partnered to collect donated cell phones and chargers to help domestic violence survivors and crime victims.

Under the “State of Hope” Program, donated phones will be refurbished and factory reset with new SIM cards, protecting phone donors’ information and that of recipients. Survivors will also receive pre-paid phone cards.

Phones are required to be 3G or higher and must be dropped off with chargers. Those interested in donating items can bring them to Senator Borrello’s office in Jamestown at 2 East Second St. Suite 302.

Salvation Army’s Anew Center Program Director Diana Butcher said the Jamestown center receives around 350 hot-line calls each month and typically provides about 125 people, including domestic-violence survivors, with emergency shelter every year.