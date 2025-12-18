Community Messiah Sing-Along To Take Place Dec. 28 At St. Luke’s

The Community Messiah Sing Along will take place at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church December 28.

The concert event is being done in cooperation between St. Lukes and the Community Messiah Sing – Along Organizing Committee.

The free public event will take place at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 28.

Fredonia Community Choir Director Phillip McMullen will conduct and Brian Bogey of First Lutheran Jamestown will be at the organ. Soloists will be primarily from the greater Chautauqua County community.

There will be a rehearsal for the community choir from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, December 27 at St. Luke’s. Call time for the choir is 6:15 pm., Sunday, December 28. The soloists will rehearse at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 28.