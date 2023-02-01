Complete Street Initiative Resources Now Available Through County

Resources for Complete Streets initiatives are now available to local municipalities through the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth.

The Partnership will offer support in the form of technical assistance, planning, conceptualization, or implementation of projects that align with Complete Streets initiatives within Chautauqua County.

According to the Department of Transportation, Complete Streets are streets designed and operated to enable safe use and support mobility for all users. Those include people of all ages and abilities, regardless of whether they are travelling as drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, or public transportation riders.

The Partnership for Economic Growth has $40,000 in funding available. Individual awards will be made up to $20,000. Municipalities and Departments of Public Works are invited to apply. For-profit businesses are not eligible.

All applications must be submitted by February 20, 2023. Awardees will be announced in March.

For more information, visit https://www.chqpartnership.org/completestreetsfunding