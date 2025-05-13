Comprehensive Plan Southside Walking Tour Saturday

The City of Jamestown will be holding a walking tour of the city’s southside this Saturday as part of the overhaul of the city’s Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code.

The walking tour will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, May 17. The group will meet at the Burch Street entry to the Tops Plaza parking lot on Foote Avenue before beginning the tour.

This tour will be looking at two areas. Area 1 will be looking north to Newland Avenue and then returning south through the neighborhood to the west of Foote Avenue. Area 2 will have the group relocate by car to experience the development at Country View Drive and the adjacent farm on Camp Street.

Those who wish to participate in the tour are required to wear appropriate footwear as this is a walking tour.