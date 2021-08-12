Concerns and Questions Raised About Lutheran Housing Project at Jamestown Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting

Several people spoke against or had questions at the Jamestown Zoning Board of Appeals meeting about a variance petition by Lutheran Social Services for a new housing project at its Falconer Street campus. Lutheran requested that the petition be adjourned so they could update appraisals in the plan. ZBA Chair Ellen Ditonto still allowed members of the public to make comments.

Margaret Street resident Cathy Lumia said she is definitely in opposition to the project, “We live with the four houses on the block of Margaret Street and that’s where the majority, except Mrs. Heck’s house, is going to be affected. First of all, parking – where are the people who work on that project going to park? Margaret Street is a no parking street. And the construction vehicles, where will they be?”

Dwayne Carlson Jr., who is overseeing his parent’s estate on Margaret Street, said he had received calls from neighbors about the project, “The fact that a lot of people aren’t sure what this looks like. You can talk about plots and you can talk about variances and things like that but I think to ease their anxiety if there were pictures available.”

Ditonto said it would be up to the petitioner to provide pictures of the proposed project. There is not a known date for when the petition will appear on the Zoning Board of Appeals agenda again.