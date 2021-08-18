Congressman Reed Issues Statement on Afghanistan

Congressman Tom Reed has issued a statement on the situation in Afghanistan. Reed stated, “The situation in Afghanistan is nothing short of horrifying and is a complete failure of leadership. This Administration made the final decision and executed on its plan. It failed. I can attest to the fact that real people have died as a result. As we speak, our team is continuing to work to help get families of U.S. citizens safely out of the country.

I honestly do not think such efforts will succeed but we must continue to try. This is real-life DC insiders – get to work on solving this problem. We all must stop worrying about the spin or how to politically capitalize on this situation. The number one priority is to save lives.”

CNN reports with the Taliban in control of Afghanistan, many countries are evacuating their citizens and shutting their embassies temporarily.

The fate of many Afghan people who worked with foreign governments remains uncertain. The Taliban has promised “amnesty,” but details are still unclear.

County Executive PJ Wendel also posted on social media about Afghanistan, encouraging veterans to seek out services if needed.

Veterans are eligible for any injuries or illnesses concurrent with military service. The Chautauqua County Veteran Service Agency can be reached at (716) 661-8255.