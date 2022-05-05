Connecticut Man Charged in Broadhead Ave Shooting Incident

A Hartford, Connecticut man has been arrested following a shooting on Broadhead Avenue Wednesday night.

Jamestown Police report they were called to the 100 block of Broadhead after 5’o clock on reports of multiple shots being fired.

In a video shared by Jamestown Police, the suspect in the incident, 20-year old Victor Nunez, is seen shooting several times at a white vehicle driving away from the scene as he then gets into a car with three other people and drives away. No one was injured in the incident.

Officers located that car and later arrested Nunez on 1st Degree Reckless Endangerment and 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief charges.

Police say the weapon used in the incident has been recovered and that additional charges are expected pending further investigation.