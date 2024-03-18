Cornell Co-Op Ext. Celebrating NY Agriculture Literacy Week

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County is celebrating New York Agriculture Literacy Week this week.

This year, over 2,500 Chautauqua County Elementary students will have the opportunity to participate in learning about strawberries with a fun agricultural related book and activity.

The book selected for the 2024 Agricultural Literacy Week program is “I LOVE Strawberries” by Shannon Anderson. “I LOVE Strawberries” showcases how students can take part in agriculture, no matter the scale. The story follows the seedling-to-table journey of growing strawberries, as told through the point of view of Jolie, a young girl determined to prove that she is responsible enough to care for the perennial plant.

Through community donations, the CCE-Chautauqua Agriculture program was able to purchase books to donate to schools’ library and activity materials to engage students in the learning process.