Cornell Coop Ext Welcomes New Agricultural Program Coordinator

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s Agricultural Program is welcoming Rose Clarke as the new Agricultural Program Coordinator.

The CCE Agricultural Program grew in 2022 to include this position and after a one-year temporary appointment the position was found to be beneficial for the management of program services.

Clarke will coordinate the LEAF (Learn Empower Achieve and Farm) Program, Chautauqua Grown, and other agricultural programming as it becomes needed.

She was born and raised in Portland, Oregon. Clarke holds a bachelor’s degree in Botany and Biology from Oregon State University and has on-the-ground experience in integrated pest management, ecological restoration, soil health, forest management, environmental education, and programs promoting local food and nutrition.

She moved to Warren, PA in January 2021 with her partner, Matt, and young son, and they welcomed a daughter, in August 2023.