Cornell Coop Extension Celebrating Agriculture Literacy Week

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County is celebrating National Agriculture Week as well as Agriculture Literacy Week March 20 through 24.

This year, over 2,500 Chautauqua County elementary students will celebrate the week by having the opportunity to learn about tomatoes with an agricultural book and activity.

This year’s book selection is “Tomatoes for Neela” by Padma Lakshmi.

Ag Literacy Week is promoted and organized by staff at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County. Local businesses, farmers, and community members donate the necessary funds to purchase books and materials for the program. They also volunteer their time as readers, providing agriculturally involved readers for students across the county.

For more information about Ag Literacy Week, please contact Molly Brown at 716-664-9502 ext. 216 or mrb287@cornell.edu.