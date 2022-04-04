WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Cornell Cooperative Extension Hires New 4-H Youth Development Educator

Lindsey Crisanti

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County has announced Lindsey Crisanti has been hired as the new 4-H Youth Development Educator.

Crisanti is a former Pine Valley Central School student and a graduate of Alfred State College agricultural technology program and a SUNY Cobleskill Animal Science Program. Lindsey was previously employed by Premier Select Sires as a reproductive specialist.

She will work with current staff and volunteers to continue to develop the 4-H Youth Development Program at CCE Chautauqua, which currently reaches over 2,500 youth through short term special interest programming, and year long animal science programs.

