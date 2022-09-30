Cornell Cooperative Extension Holding Free Farm Day Event in Falconer

Cornell Cooperative Extension is holding a “Visit the Farm Day” event this Saturday in Falconer.

The all ages event will take place at Brehm Farms Inc. on 3456 Dry Brook Road.

Guided walking tours of the farm will be held from 11:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. The tour will include informational and interactive stations that provide opportunities to learn about caring for baby calves, feeding, and housing for dairy cows, farm equipment, crops, and how cows are milked at Brehm Farms.

Additional educational displays will be available to visit which will highlight other areas of agriculture, including grapes and livestock.

There will be free samples of milk, string cheese, and grape juice. Admission and parking are free, and the event will occur rain or shine.

For more information, call Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County at 716-664-9502 x 209.