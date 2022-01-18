WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus Hire Master Gardener Volunteer Coordinator

Shannon Rinnow

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties have partnered together to bolster the Master Gardener Volunteer program in each county.

Program Coordinator Shannon Rinnow has been hired to oversee the volunteer program.

Rinnow co-owns and operates Bee Happy Farm & Apothecary where she is a beekeeper and raises livestock. She is in the process of relocating to Ashville from Amherst, New York.

Mrs. Rinow will begin her work with Cornell Cooperative Extension in February.

