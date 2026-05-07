County Board Of Elections Reaching Out To Voters Regarding 2026 Elections

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections will be reaching out to 78,658 voters on Friday, May 8th regarding Elections in 2026.

BOE Commissioner Luz Torres said, “This is our annual mailing to voters regarding Election Information, as required by law. This card includes the poll site where the voter is assigned to vote on Election Day as well as the voter’s political party.”

The card will also indicate to voters if they are eligible to vote in the upcoming June 23, 2026 Primary Election.

This card is Canary Yellow in color and a very recognizable piece of mail for voters in Chautauqua County.

Individuals who receive a card for a voter who is no longer residing at the address listed on the card are asked to follow the instructions on the rear side of the card: If the voter does not reside at this address, please cross out the name/address on the front of this card and drop it back in the mail.

Commissioner Nacole Ellis added, “These cards hold important information and we ask that the voters not only look at the helpful information, but note the possibility of any poll site changes. NEW this year, we have consolidated Pomfret Districts 1,2,3,4 formally Wheelock voters who will now vote at Harvest Chapel”.