WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Local News / County Board of Elections Seeks Election Inspectors for Election Day

County Board of Elections Seeks Election Inspectors for Election Day

By Leave a Comment

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Board of Elections is now recruiting new and veteran election inspectors to work the Nov. 3 General Election at its 49 poll sites in the county.

Any registered or pre-registered Democrat or Republican over age 16 is eligible to work, as long as they are able to read and write English and have passed an election inspector training course.

The election work day is 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and the pay is the hourly $11.80 minimum wage.

Visit www.VoteChautauqua.com to sign up for election inspector training.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.