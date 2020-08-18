County Board of Elections Seeks Election Inspectors for Election Day

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Board of Elections is now recruiting new and veteran election inspectors to work the Nov. 3 General Election at its 49 poll sites in the county.

Any registered or pre-registered Democrat or Republican over age 16 is eligible to work, as long as they are able to read and write English and have passed an election inspector training course.

The election work day is 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and the pay is the hourly $11.80 minimum wage.

Visit www.VoteChautauqua.com to sign up for election inspector training.