County Clerk: Mayville DMV Not Closing

The Chautauqua County Clerk’s Office says the Mayville DMV is not closing.

The Clerk’s Office sent out a press release providing clarification following recent questions from residents regarding the status of the Mayville Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office.

County Clerk Greg Carlson confirmed that the Mayville DMV is not closing and there are no plans to reduce its hours of operation.

Carlson said, “I want to reassure residents that the Mayville DMV remains open and fully operational, and there has been no discussion about closing the office or cutting hours.”

Carlson said some confusion may have stemmed from temporary schedule adjustments in December 2025, when the Mayville DMV was closed on Thursdays and Fridays due to a short-term staffing issue. The Clerk’s Office reports that the staffing matter has since been resolved and steps have been taken to help avoid similar interruptions in the future.

In addition, on Feb. 13 and Feb. 17, all DMV offices statewide were closed to allow for a scheduled upgrade to the New York State DRIVES software system. Those closures were part of a coordinated statewide effort and were not specific to the Mayville location.

The County Clerk’s Office encourages residents to reach out directly with any questions and to rely on official county sources for updates.

The Mayville DMV continues to serve residents of Chautauqua County during its regular business hours.