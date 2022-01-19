WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / County Democratic Committee Searching for Candidates for State Assembly, Senate

County Democratic Committee Searching for Candidates for State Assembly, Senate

By Leave a Comment

The Chautauqua County Democratic Committee is searching for candidates to run for State Assembly and State Senate.

Democratic Committee Chair Willie Rosas, who assumed the duties as chair following the resignation of Norm Green, said the committee has started fielding candidates even though the redistricting of Assembly and Senate districts hasn’t been completed yet by the State Legislature.

Rosas stated that those who are interested should contact Democratic Committee Secretary Donna Karcz at CHQDEM@gmail.com.

The deadline for submissions, which might be moved depending upon the decisions regarding district lines, is February 14, 2022.

In addition to New York State Assembly and New York State Senate candidates, the Committee also will consider people interested in running in the redrawn congressional district and Chautauqua County Sheriff.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.