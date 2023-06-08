County Executive Meets with UN Ambassador Now Living in Jamestown

A United Nations’ Ambassador is calling Chautauqua County home after settling in Jamestown.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel met with Ambassador Hugues Sanon on Monday at his north side Jamestown home.

The Ambassador is the Special Envoy/International Relations to United Nations for the Council for Justice, Legality and Peace and he is also the International Ambassador for the Foundation for a Drug Free World.

Wendel said the ability to work remotely led to Sanon moving from New Jersey to Buffalo and then to Jamestown due to the low cost of living here, “Really, we share the same philosophy. I’ve said this to people since I’ve taken office. You know, the positivity is created by us. The negativity is created by us as well. So, although we do have negative aspects that are always going to be happening in Chautauqua County, to focus on those is doing us a great disservice.”

During the visit, Sanon presented Wendel with a key for sustainability in revitalizing the economy in Chautauqua County and an award for Wendel’s efforts to combat drug addiction.