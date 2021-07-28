County Executive Wendel Announces Funding Focus for County’s $24.6 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds

County Executive PJ Wendel has announced the County’s focus for how to utilize over $24.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

Wendel said he has been working with a team of various county leaders to discuss possible projects that could benefit from the Recovery Fund. The team followed the initial three main pillars for investment, which included water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects.

He said after meetings with county departments and city leadership on possible collaborations, five pods were identified for funding. Those include public health, public safety and infrastructure, economic and workforce development, clean water, and internal department investment.

Recovery Fund monies must be appropriated by 2024 and spent by 2026. Wendel said the county will continue to review funding requests from its departments as it awaits final guidance from the U.S. Treasury.