County Executive Wendel Presents Executive Budget Tonight, Legislature Votes on ARP Funding

The Chautauqua County Legislature will hear a presentation on County Executive PJ Wendel‘s proposed 2022 Executive Budget as well as vote on projects to be funded with American Rescue Plan monies tonight.

There are 43 projects proposed to be funded using $24.6 million in federal funding.

Wendel will be giving his budget presentation at 6:30pm with the regular legislative session following that.

The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed at the County’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ChautauquaCountyGovernment.